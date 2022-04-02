Citigroup Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $94.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $77.19 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PVH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

