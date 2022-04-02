Citigroup (NYSE:C) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on C. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

