Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Civeo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31. Civeo has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

