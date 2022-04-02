Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

