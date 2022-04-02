Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 26,462 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

