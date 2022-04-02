Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

CLNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,339. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

