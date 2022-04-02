Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $808.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

