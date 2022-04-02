Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

NYSE YOU opened at $27.50 on Friday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.