CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.21 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $7,227.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010073 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009352 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,818,218 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.