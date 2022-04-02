Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $132.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Clorox stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.83. 1,388,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,503. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

