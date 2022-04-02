Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 898,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,255. Codexis has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.