CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 1,033,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

