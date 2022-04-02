Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
NYSE:UTF opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
