Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 29th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

