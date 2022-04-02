Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 1,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 904,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 235,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

