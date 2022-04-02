Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,464,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

