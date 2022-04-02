Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 30,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 43,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $11,993,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,085,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 619,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.