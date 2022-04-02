Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to report $718.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $713.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Comerica by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

