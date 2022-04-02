Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

