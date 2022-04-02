Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

