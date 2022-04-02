Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of CHCT opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.