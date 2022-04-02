Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price.

ML has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.33 ($177.29).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €123.40 ($135.60) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($143.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of €130.62 and a 200-day moving average of €135.89.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

