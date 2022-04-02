Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5,495.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

