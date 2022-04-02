Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,741,000 after buying an additional 208,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 237,002 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $6,803,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

