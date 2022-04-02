Comparing Atotech (ATC) & Its Competitors

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Atotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atotech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion -$289.40 million -53.88 Atotech Competitors $1.11 billion $15.49 million 8.24

Atotech has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.01% 4.43% 0.95% Atotech Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Atotech Competitors 95 383 335 9 2.31

Atotech currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Atotech’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Atotech peers beat Atotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

