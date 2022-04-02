Comparing GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.91 -$254.00 million N/A N/A Broadcom $27.45 billion 9.33 $6.74 billion $17.54 35.75

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A N/A N/A Broadcom 27.47% 50.20% 16.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 Broadcom 0 4 21 0 2.84

GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus price target of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 33.47%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $683.22, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Broadcom.

Summary

Broadcom beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing merchant silicon products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic transmitter and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

