Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($22.55).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.53) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LON CPG traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,596 ($20.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £28.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,823 ($23.88).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

