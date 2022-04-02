CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.29 ($87.13).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €56.90 ($62.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.29. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($90.99).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

