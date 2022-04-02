Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.24% of Vicor worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

