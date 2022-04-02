Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $10,704,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average of $227.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

