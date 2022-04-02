Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $15.17 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.26% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,603 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

