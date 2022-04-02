Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $511,000 Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LII stock opened at $262.23 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $243.92 and a one year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.48.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

Lennox International Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.