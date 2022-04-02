Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,343 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $253.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.