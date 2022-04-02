Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $43,810,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average is $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

