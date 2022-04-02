Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $266.15 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.