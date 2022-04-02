Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.16.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.71. The company had a trading volume of 592,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,382. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.15.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

