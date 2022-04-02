Contrasting Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Chimerix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A Chimerix $1.98 million 221.53 -$173.24 million ($2.08) -2.42

Unicycive Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chimerix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics and Chimerix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chimerix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 534.62%. Chimerix has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Chimerix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Chimerix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Chimerix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Chimerix -8,753.71% -84.90% -67.01%

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Chimerix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. Its clinical stage development programs include ONC201 a program for treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.