Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives C$12.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTSGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CTS traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.