Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives C$12.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CTS traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

