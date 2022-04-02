Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CNM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 766,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $84,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Core & Main by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

