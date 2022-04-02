Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 765,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Core & Main alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 284,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $5,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,527 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.