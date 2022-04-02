Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

CRVS opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,589,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

