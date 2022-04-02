Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $575.57. 1,933,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $356.84 and a 1-year high of $586.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

