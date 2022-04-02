Costello Asset Management INC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

