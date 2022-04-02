Cowen Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $43.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. UiPath has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

