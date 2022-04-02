CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $228.00

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.99), with a volume of 4507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.05).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.22 million and a P/E ratio of 168.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. CPPGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

