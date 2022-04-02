Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of BAS opened at €52.13 ($57.29) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of €60.26 and a 200-day moving average of €62.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

