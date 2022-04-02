Credit Suisse Group Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RELX. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Relx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.