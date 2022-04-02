Credit Suisse Group Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RELX. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Relx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

