Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGPYY. Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

