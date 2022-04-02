Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYYGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGPYY. Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

