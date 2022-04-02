Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in March

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $8.38 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

