Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $450,800.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.
CRCT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
