Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $450,800.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

CRCT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

